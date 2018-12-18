NEW YORK — New England quarterback Tom Brady was named to the Pro Bowl for a 14th time and will be joined by teammate and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The Los Angeles Chargers placed seven players on the team, including quarterback Phillip Rivers, who was named to the team as a backup to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Brady is the other AFC quarterback. Noticeably missing is the Colts’ Andrew Luck

New Orleans, led by quarterback Drew Brees, Dallas and Chicago paced the NFC with five players each. Brees is the starter, backed up by Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and the Rams’ Jared Goff.

WASHINGTON: Safety Montae Nicholson was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public stemming from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

Police said Tuesday afternoon the 23-year-old had been recently released on $2,500 bond. Police say Nicholson and Sydney Maggiore, 24, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical assault of two victims, one man and one woman. According to police, an investigation showed Nicholson assaulted the male victim, and Maggiore struck the female victim with a bottle and also struck the male victim.

Police say Maggiore was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery and remains in prison on no bond.

CHARGERS: All indications point to Melvin Gordon returning to the backfield Saturday against Baltimore after missing the last three games after spraining the MCL in his right knee on Nov. 26 win against Arizona.

SEAHAWKS: Seattle placed guard Jordan Simmons on injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury last week against San Francisco and also signed rookie running back Bo Scarbrough off the Jacksonville practice squad.

RAIDERS: Oakland have placed starting right guard Gabe Jackson on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

PACKERS: Running back Aaron Jones will miss the final two games after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

COLTS: Defensive tackle Al Woods was put on injured reserve with a foot injury.

