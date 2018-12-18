FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls woman was sentenced Tuesday to nine months and a day in jail for assaulting a Jay police officer last year.

Melissa J. Couture, 35, admitted in October to dragging Officer Dylan Rider about 50 feet on Dec. 8, 2017, during a traffic stop on Riley Road. She pleaded guilty to eluding an officer, unlawful possession of heroin, and a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

Melissa Couture

Rider stopped Couture’s SUV, had her get out and got her information before going to his cruiser to check on a name she had given, District Attorney James Andrews said in October. When he saw Couture get back in her vehicle, he reached in to put it in park, but she accelerated, dragging him about 50 feet before he fell to the ground, Andrews previously told the court.

Couture led police on a high-speed chase before stopping on Route 133 and fleeing on foot. Police apprehended her soon afterward.

Laboratory tests later showed Couture possessed more than 200 milligrams of heroin, Andrews said.

Franklin County Justice Robert Mullen sentenced Couture to three years in prison, with all but nine months and one day suspended, each for assault on an officer, eluding an officer and possession of heroin. The sentences will be served at the same time.

The heroin possession charge also carried a minimum fine of $400.

She was sentenced to 30 days for operating under the influence, concurrently with the other sentences, and must pay a minimum fine of $500. Her driver’s license was suspended 150 days.

She also was ordered to pay $775 in restitution to the Jay Police Department, which is expected to be covered by her posted bail.

She is expected to report to the jail Jan. 4, 2019. After her release, she will be on probation for two years.

