AUBURN — Facing five minutes of penalty killing across two periods, Scarborough needed a little extra something to survive the extended man-down situation.

Caleb Sellinger provided that something extra.

The Red Storm junior, in his first start of the season, made six saves during Edward Little’s power play and finished with 30 saves in Scarborough’s 3-0 victory Wednesday night at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

“It was huge,” Scarborough Coach Jake Brown said. “He did a good job controlling his rebounds. You (have) to get whistles, you know, when you (have) to kill a major.”

The Red Storm (1-1) were up 1-0 when Patrick Clonan was issued a major for hitting from behind with 2:28 left in the first period. Sellinger made two saves before the intermission, then four more at the start of the second period, including stopping EL’s Ben Lane-Robichaud at the back door with 16 seconds left in the penalty.

“If their goalie didn’t have the night he had, it would have been a different (outcome),” EL Coach Norm Gagne said. “I mean, we outshot them, we were all over them.”

Scarborough fed off the successful penalty kill, and 18 seconds after Clonan exited the box, the Red Storm scored again. Gavin Toussaint stopped Ethan Jasa’s initial shot but had no chance when Jacob Brown grabbed the rebound and fired it into a wide-open net.

The Red Eddies (3-1) put four more shots on Sellinger during another power play later in the period, but the man advantage was cut eight seconds short when EL was called for its only penalty. Going from a man-up to a man-down, the Red Eddies still had an opportunity to get back in the game, but Lane-Robichaud rang the post with a short-handed shot.

“I thought in the second period, when Ben (Lane-Robichaud) got that break on the penalty kill, if we could have got that goal, that could have given us – we needed a spark, a real spark,” Gagne said.

“I thought that the effort in the second and third was there, but we just were always on our heels from the get-go, and it’s so hard to get that momentum back. And when we did have it back, we couldn’t get the goal to really light the fire. And that’s what it takes, it takes that opportunity – like Ben Lane’s opportunity, or even Cam Sturgis, he was in the slot, and he got a quick shot off on a turnover from them, and we hit the post.

“We hit the post, hit the post, and it was one of those nights where it just didn’t go for (us), didn’t go our way.”

Jack Matthews scored the opening goal on the rebound of Zach Chaisson’s post-ringing shot less than six minutes into the game.

Cam Budway rounded out the scoring with a breakaway goal with 3:33 left, after pouncing on an EL pass at the Red Eddies’ blue line.

Share

< Previous

Next >