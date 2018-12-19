SOUTH PORTLAND — The City Council will host a series of district meetings to early next year to gather comments and concerns from residents.

Mayor Claude Morgan decided to repeat the series that former Mayor Linda Cohen organized at the start of this year.

Morgan said that while the council allows public comment on any issue at the start and end of its meetings, he found it beneficial to bring city government to the people. He acknowledged that some residents manage to find their way to City Hall and tell the council what’s on their minds.

“But we heard different kinds of issues when we went out into the districts,” Morgan said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to make city government more accessible to residents.”

The meetings will be hosted by district councilors at the city’s elementary schools and held from 6:30-8 p.m. on five consecutive Thursdays. Residents may attend any of the meetings and speak on any topic. Municipal staff members also will provide updates on important projects and issues related to each district.

The meetings will be held Jan. 10 at Small Elementary School, 87 Thompson St. (District 1); Jan. 17 at Brown Elementary School, 57 Highland Ave. (District 2); Jan. 24 at Dyer Elementary School, 52 Alfred St. (District 4); Jan. 31 at Kaler Elementary School, 165 South Kelsey St. (District 3); and Feb. 7 at Skillin Elementary School, 180 Wescott Road (District 5).

Kelley Bouchard can be contacted at 791-6328 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: KelleyBouchard

