OLD ORCHARD BEACH — John Regan sat in the bleachers at the Old Orchard Beach High gymnasium Thursday night and sounded like a coach.

“Trap. Trap. Don’t reach,” Regan said under his breath. Then it was “Travel.” Or, when a Seagull was called for moving his pivot foot, Regan turned to his son-in-law and said, “I didn’t see a travel there.”

John Regan, who coached Old Orchard Beach's boys' basketball team for 21 seasons, hugs Dean Plante, a former player and now OOB's athletic director, at a gym dedication ceremony Thursday night. Regan guided the Seagulls to the school's only basketball state championship, winning the Class C title in 1988. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup Former Old Orchard Beach basketball coach John Regan greets current players, who are now coached by Regan's son, Matt. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

That Regan, 63, would watch basketball with a critical eye is not surprising. He retired as OOB’s boys’ varsity coach following the 2014-15 season – his 21st season spread over two stints. He’s an Old Orchard native, an OOB High grad, and retired after 35 years as teacher.

He’d spent countless hours in this gym. But Thursday was different. For the first time, he was in the John M. Regan Gymnasium.

Prior to the Seagulls’ 56-31 win against St. Dominic, the gymnasium was officially dedicated in Regan’s name.

“I think it’s overwhelming right now,” Regan said. “It’s a lot to think about, but it’s a very special honor to me. To have the school and the community think enough of what I’ve done for them to do this, it’s special.”

Among the speakers in a well-done pregame ceremony at center court was the youngest of John and Elaine Regan’s three children.

Matt Regan, 27, played for his father. Now he’s following in John’s footsteps in his first season as OOB’s varsity coach, after four years as an assistant girls’ coach at Thornton Academy.

“You’re my role model, my friend, my father,” Matt Regan told his father as the 200 fans in attendance listened intently. “In this very gymnasium, you taught me so many things; how to work hard, character, integrity. It’s truly an honor to coach in the John M. Regan Gymnasium.”

With his second career win, Matt Regan is now 212 shy of his father’s total, thanks in part to a full-court press that John Regan helped install at a recent practice.

“He’ll probably take some credit for that,” Matt Regan joked.

John Regan went 1-17 in his first season as coach in 1984-85. Four years later, he led a talented team to a 21-0 record and the only basketball state championship – boys or girls – in school history. After the 1989-90 season, Regan took a break from coaching because of his growing family, then returned in 2000-01.

Curt Chretien was a senior forward and co-captain in 1988, starting alongside 6-8 junior Francois Bouchard, 6-5 senior Robbie Hebert, and guards Bruce Vallee and Dean Plante.

“A lot of times, he had to keep us grounded because we were pretty good and we knew it,” Chretien said. “There were some interesting personalities on that team, as well. He had to manage the personalities.”

Chretien and Plante followed their coach into the education profession. Chretien is a health and phys ed teacher. He was an assistant coach for the elder Regan and is now assisting Matt Regan.

“The way he always connected with players was always a highlight,” Chretien said.

“You felt comfortable going to him,” said Plante, OOB’s athletic director, football coach and girls’ basketball coach. “He just had that personality where he was hard on you but you never felt he was hard on you.”

Former school board member Stu Hogan said when he formally requested that the gym be named for Regan, the idea met with immediate, unanimous acceptance.

“He’s almost like a family member to this community. His blood definitely runs blue,” Hogan said.

