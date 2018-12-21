FRIDAY, February 8 at 7:30 a.m.

Portland House of Music and Events



Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

About David Greene

David A. Greene, Colby College’s 20th president, has been executing an ambitious program for ensuring Colby’s place among the world’s finest liberal arts colleges. A major priority in his administration over the last three years has been to advance the College’s efforts around diversity and inclusion and investment in programs to increase its global focus. These efforts have produced the most academically prepared and diverse classes in the College’s history.

Before arriving at Colby, Greene was executive vice president of the University of Chicago and prior to that, served in leadership roles at Brown University and Smith College.

Greene received a bachelor’s degree in history from Hamilton College and a master’s degree in human development and psychology from Harvard University before earning a master’s and a doctoral degree in education and social policy at Harvard. In addition to the economics of education, his research interests include social and political movements and their influence on individuals and institutions.

Ticket includes breakfast and coffee from The Holy Donut and Coffee By Design. Stage set is provided by Red Thread.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program begins at 7:45 a.m and concludes at 9 a.m.

