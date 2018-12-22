Some government workers refused to let the budget impasse spoil their Christmas cheer.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, an essential agency, said it would continue its 63-year tradition of tracking Santa Claus on a sleigh despite the government shutdown. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who answer phone calls about Santa’s whereabouts.

The tracking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day.

The NORAD Tracks Santa website, available in eight languages, received 18 million visitors, and about 4.5 million people used Alexa devices and the ‘NORAD Tracks Santa Claus’ mobile app to track Santa last year, according to a news release.

Hotline volunteers answered 126,103 calls to the NORAD Tracks Santa 1-877 HI-NORAD hotline in 2017, according to a news release.

Information from The Washington Post was used in this report.

In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc — NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: