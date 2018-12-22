LAS VEGAS — Phillip Danault completed a hat trick late in the third period, Paul Byron scored in overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday.

Danault entered the game with two goals this season. His third of the game tied the game with 1:25 left in the third period, and Byron scored on a backhand 1:59 into OT.

Carey Price made 23 saves, and the Canadiens swept the season series against Vegas.

Brandon Pirri scored twice and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury, one win shy of his 50th as a Golden Knight, made 43 saves.

Pirri has three goals in two games since being recalled from the American Hockey League.

KINGS 3, SHARKS 2: Ilya Kovalchuk scored in overtime in his return from an ankle injury, lifting Los Angeles to a win at San Jose.

Kovalchuk also scored in the first period, and Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist. Kovalchuk had missed 10 games after having an ankle bursectomy.

Jonathan Quick made 29 saves for the Kings.

San Jose’s Joe Pavelski scored a tying goal with 30 seconds left in the third period.

PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 1: Roberto Luongo made 33 saves as Florida won at Detroit.

Mike Hoffman and Evgeni Dadonov scored for the Panthers.

Thomas Vanek scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard had 21 saves.

BLUES 3, FLAMES 1: David Perron had a goal and an assist and Jake Allen made 28 saves to lead St. Louis to a win at Calgary.

Perron has nine goals and 11 assists in 16 games against Calgary since the start of the 2014-15 season.

Tyler Bozak and Oskar Sundqvist also scored to help St. Louis finish 2-1-0 on its trip through Western Canada.

Matthew Tkachuk scored his 16th goal for Calgary, which has lost three straight. The Flames lost for the first time in regulation at home since Nov. 15, ending a 7-0-2 string.

BLUE JACKETS 4, FLYERS 3: Cam Atkinson scored two goals and Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists as visiting Columbus ran its winning streak to three games.

Zach Werenski also scored and Pierre-Luc Dubois added three assists.

James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia.

