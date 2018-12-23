NEW YORK — Meghan Trainor has wed actor Daryl Sabara in nuptials exchanged at the couple’s Los Angeles home.

A publicist for the Grammy-winning singer on Sunday confirmed the two married Saturday. People magazine first reported the wedding. It says about 100 guests attended the private backyard ceremony. It was also Trainor’s 25th birthday.

The “All About That Bass” singer and the 26-year-old “Spy Kids” actor became engaged last year.

– From news reports

