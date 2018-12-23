NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees capped a 326-yard passing performance with 2-yard touchdown to Michael Thomas with 1:25 left, and the New Orleans Saints clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 31-28 victory over Pittsburgh that dealt a significant blow to the Steelers’ playoff hopes.

Pittsburgh drove into potential tying field-goal range on its final drive, but JuJu Smith-Schuster fumbled when he was stripped by defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins as the receiver landed on top of a tackler. Linebacker Demario Davis recovered.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas pulls in the winning touchdown reception in front of Steelers cornerback Joe Haden, giving New Orleans a 31-28 victory Sunday,. Associated Press/Bill Feig

Alvin Kamara gained 105 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns for New Orleans (13-2), which rallied for the lead after two defensive stops in the fourth quarter. New Orleans stopped one Steelers drive when Kurt Coleman forced Stevan Ridley’s fumble and ended another by narrowly thwarting a fake punt.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Steelers (8-6-1), connecting 14 times with Antonio Brown for 185 yards and two touchdowns. But Pittsburgh fell into second in the AFC North behind Baltimore, and now needs a victory over Cincinnati and a loss by Baltimore against Cleveland to win the division. The Steelers can’t make the playoffs as a wild card.

COWBOYS 27, BUCCANEERS 20: Dallas (9-6) wrapped up the NFC East title when Dak Prescott accounted for two touchdowns and Jaylon Smith returned a fumble 69 yards for a score against visiting Tampa Bay (5-10).

Smith’s long return came after a scrambling Jameis Winston lost the ball on a blind-side sack by Randy Gregory, who also recovered a fumble to set up a touchdown for a 14-point lead late in the third quarter.

Winston threw for 336 yards, but the Buccaneers hurt themselves with turnovers and holding penalties. Tampa Bay’s third straight loss clinched the franchise’s fifth season of at least 10 losses in the last six years.

RAMS 31, CARDINALS 9: C.J. Anderson, playing five days after he was signed by visiting Los Angeles (12-3), rushed for 167 yards – one shy of his career high.

Playing in place of the injured Todd Gurley, Anderson had a 4-yard touchdown run and other runs of 46 and 27 yards as the Rams rushed for 269 yards, the most allowed by Arizona (3-12) this season.

Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald, in perhaps his final home game, threw the first touchdown pass of his career, a 32-yard toss to David Johnson.

COLTS 28, GIANTS 27: Andrew Luck hooked up with Chester Rogers for a 1-yard TD pass with 55 seconds, and Indianapolis (9-6) put itself in playoff position with a comeback win against visiting New York (5-10).

The Colts, who started 1-5, can make the playoffs for the first time in four years if they beat Tennessee next week. They could even win the AFC South with a win and a loss by Houston.

VIKINGS 27, LIONS 9: Kirk Cousins threw a 44-yard Hail Mary pass to Kyle Rudolph as time expired in the first half to put the Vikings ahead, and Minnesota (8-6-1) moved a step closer to a playoff berth by winning at Detroit (5-10).

The Vikings overcame an awful start offensively, as Cousins threw two touchdown passes over the last 1:32 of the second quarter.

BEARS 14, 49ERS 9: Mitchell Trubisky threw one touchdown pass, Jordan Howard ran for another score and visiting Chicago (11-4) survived a late fumble to earn its eighth win in nine games.

Danny Trevathan made a key interception in the fourth quarter and Chicago’s stout defense kept the 49ers (4-11) out of the end zone as the Bears clinched at least the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs. They can earn a first-round bye with a win in the season finale and a loss by the Rams.

JAGUARS 17, DOLPHINS 7: Blake Bortles came off the bench late in the third quarter with the score tied and provided a spark, helping visiting Jacksonville (5-10) eliminate Miami (7-8) from the AFC playoff race.

Bortles took the Jaguars 51 yards for a short field goal and 10-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. On the next series, Telvin Smith Sr. intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass and scored on a 33-yard return.

BROWNS 26, BENGALS 18: Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes to thrill a sellout, holiday-spirited crowd that came out to boo former head coach Hue Jackson, who is now a Cincinnati assistant.

Mayfield continued his stellar rookie season, one that took off after Jackson was fired by the Browns (7-7-1) on Oct. 29. Mayfield’s 24 TD passes are the third most by an NFL rookie, trailing only Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson, who both had 26.

Cleveland improved to 5-2 under interim coach Gregg Williams. Cincinnati (6-9), meanwhile, lost for the sixth time in seven games and is assured of finishing last in the AFC North, ending Cleveland’s streak of seven last-place finishes.

PACKERS 44, JETS 38: Aaron Rodgers threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 6:23 left in overtime as Green Bay (6-8-1) ended a nine-game road losing streak.

Rodgers threw for 442 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for two scores.

The loss for the Jets (4-11) overshadowed a dazzling performance by rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who threw for a career-high 341 yards with three touchdowns.

FALCONS 24, PANTHERS 10: Matt Ryan threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns, and visiting Atlanta (6-9) handed Carolina (6-9) its seventh straight loss.

