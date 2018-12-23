OAKLAND, Calif. — Derek Carr knows what outsiders think about the run-down Oakland Coliseum with the infield dirt for early season games, substandard locker rooms, and a lack of all the amenities prevalent in newer and more expensive NFL stadiums.

For Carr and the Raiders, there’s a different word that comes to mind.

“I just laugh, because it’s home to me,” Carr said. “It may not be perfect and to everyone’s standards or anything like that, but it’s home. This is where I was drafted. This is where I have some of my favorite memories. Even when I got hurt, that’s still a moment for me that I’ll never forget, just the love that the fans would show, and driving on the outside of the stadium to find the X-ray machine because there’s no way straight up to the locker room, driving through the fans. Those are things that I’ll never forget.”

The Coliseum might be hosting its final NFL game on Monday night when Oakland (3-11) hosts the Denver Broncos (6-8).

The Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas in 2020, where they will play in a new $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat stadium that will make the Coliseum look like a relic.

The City of Oakland sued the Raiders over the move earlier this month, leading the team to pull its lease offer to play there next year. The Raiders are talking to the San Francisco Giants about playing in AT&T Park next season, could look to share Levi’s Stadium for a year with the 49ers, or even look outside of the market for a temporary home next year. Returning to Oakland is also a possibility.

BILLS: Running back LeSean McCoy had a rocky return from injury, both on and off the field.

After missing one game because of a hamstring injury, McCoy managed only nine yards on six carries and 10 yards on three catches in Sunday’s 24-12 loss to the New England Patriots.

The six-time Pro Bowler was benched for the Bills’ first series because of a disagreement with Coach Sean McDermott that occurred Saturday night.

“We had a situation. And he was totally right. And it was a private situation,” McCoy said after the game. “I’m a captain. I gotta be more accountable. It’s as simple as that. He checked me. Put me in my place. That’s it.”

JETS: Todd Bowles was critical of officials after the Jets were penalized 16 times for a team-record 172 yards during Green Bay’s 44-38 overtime victory.

“I thought we were playing two teams,” a noticeably angry Bowles said. “I thought we were playing the Packers – and the stripes.”

On the only possession of overtime, Green Bay had third-and-10 from its 40 when Aaron Rodgers’ pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling fell incomplete. But Trumaine Johnson was called for interference, putting the ball at the Jets 27.

“I felt it was a bad call, as I did quite a few other calls,” Bowles said. “It was one of those games. I haven’t seen one like that in my 18 or 19 years in the league.”

