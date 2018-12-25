GOULDSBORO — A Maine sheriff says two people died in a Christmas morning crash on Route 1.

Lisa Grant, 57, of Orrington and John Organes, 35, of Sullivan died following a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Route 1 and Chicken Mill Road, WMTW-TV reported. Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane says Grant was pronounced dead at the crash site while Organes died at a hospital.

The sheriff says Organes was driving a pick-up truck that crossed the centerline around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The truck had a head-on collision with a Chevrolet Impala driven by 60-year-old Michael Grant, who’s being treated for injuries. Lisa Grant was a passenger in the vehicle.

The sheriff didn’t say what led Organes to cross the centerline.

