kabul, Afghanistan

Death toll rises to 43 in attack on offices

The death toll from an attack Monday on two government office buildings by heavily armed men rose to 43 people, public health ministry officials said Tuesday.

Scores of government workers were trapped inside their offices in a densely populated area of the Afghan capital during a 10-hour firefight, punctuated by a series of blasts, and government troops did not manage to kill the last assailant until just before dawn Tuesday.

islamabad, Pakistan

Attorney will return for blasphemy review

A Pakistani lawyer who won a battle to acquit a Christian woman in a high-profile blasphemy case says he will return home to represent her when the Supreme Court takes up a review petition against her.

Saiful Malook, who fled to the Netherlands following threats to him from radical Islamists after the Oct. 21 acquittal of Asia Bibi, said Tuesday that no date has been set by the court to hear the petition.

The announcement by Malook came as the 54-year-old mother of five celebrated Christmas amid security despite being freed.

Bibi had been on death row since 2010 on charges of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

– News service reports

