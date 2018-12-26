An 18-year-old man who police say tried to break into a Bridgton apartment on Christmas Day before stabbing a resident was upset because he believed a woman who had promised to spend the night with him instead spent the night with the resident, according to court documents.

But Tyler J. Loisel, 18, of Clinton, charged with three counts of burglary and one count of aggravated assault, told police he believed he was defending himself when he lashed out at the resident, who had charged at him after he kicked in the windows of an entryway door.

Loisel was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail by Judge Andrew M. Horton on Wednesday during his appearance in Cumberland County Unified Court.

He is charged under three sections of the burglary law that enhance the potential penalties under certain conditions – police allege that Loisel inflicted serious bodily harm during the commission of the crime, that he was armed with a dangerous weapon, a knife, and that the alleged burglary occurred at a home.

All are class-B felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Before the case may proceed, a grand jury must indict Loisel on the charges, and then Loisel will enter a plea.

According to police reports, Loisel went to the home of 21-year-old Brandon Boody and kicked in the glass of a second-floor entryway door about 8 a.m. Dec. 25. Boody confronted Loisel, who was standing near the broken glass.

“You don’t want to do this,” Loisel told Boody, who said in a witness statement that Loisel then charged at him. It was not clear how the two know each other.

The men gave differing versions of how the fight started and who made the first move. Loisel also showed injuries after the encounter, with a swollen nose, police wrote. The officer photographed the injuries.

The two fought in the apartment building stairwell, and soon Evan Sloan, 21, a friend of Boody’s who was staying at the apartment, joined in to defend Boody.

“Brandon then got on top of him and started screaming for my help and yelled ‘knife!’ ” Sloan wrote in a witness statement. “I went over and punched the kid because I was so scared.”

The two men eventually forced Loisel down the stairwell and out of the building, where he got into a vehicle and fled.

Loisel allegedly stabbed Boody multiple times, but only one of the wounds required stitches, according to a report by Bridgton police. Boody refused an ambulance ride and drove himself to the hospital.

After his arrest, Loisel was interviewed at the Cumberland County Jail and told a Bridgton police officer that he was angry because a woman he had previously been dating had agreed to spend a recent evening with Loisel at a motel room, but changed her mind at the last second. Loisel believed she spent the night with Boody.

“Tyler said he went to the motel and became increasingly upset that he had not received any calls or texts,” wrote officer Donald McCormick. “After being upset about this overnight he went to Brandon’s location and kicked in the glass door windows in the hallway leading into the apartment.”

As a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy led Loisel out of the courtroom and into a holding area, Loisel cried out to someone in the gallery.

“I love you so much,” he said. The deputy told him to be quiet, and Loisel disappeared out of view.

