An annual neighborhood festival in Biddeford has received national recognition.

The Bacon Street Festival is the only event in Maine recognized by the National Association of Town Watch for showcasing the revitalization of the neighborhood, in the city’s downtown area. The festival has received the award nine times in the 11 years since it was founded.

“It is meaningful to once again by recognized by a national organization for the evolution we have been seeing throughout Biddeford,” said Mayor Alan Casavant. “The Bacon Street Festival has been a wonderful way to showcase the positive changes that have been made in our community over the past 10 years. It is important we celebrate our neighborhoods and do what is necessary to bring people together, as good conversation and laughter builds bridges.”

The Bacon Street Festival is held each August as part of the National Night Out campaign, which promotes using positive relationships between police and communities to make neighborhoods safer. During the first week of August, 16,000 cities, military bases and universities nationwide host the events.

Biddeford was among 1 percent of the 2018 participants that received the award.

