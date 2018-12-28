WATERBORO — Noble recovered from a six-point halftime deficit Friday night and scored a 53-50 victory against Massabesic in an SMAA girls’ basketball game.

Mckenzy Ouellette scored 13 points for Massabesic (1-5), including reaching 1,000 career points in the first quarter. Entering the game, she needed three points to get to the milestone.

Amy Fleming scored 17 points for Noble (3-3), connecting on three 3-pointers.

BANGOR 49, CHEVERUS 47: Rowan Andrews scored a game-high 18 points with five rebounds as the Rams (3-3) held off the Stags (1-6) at Portland.

Lauren Jordan led Cheverus with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Helena Bolduc added 10 points and six steals.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 39, YARMOUTH 26: Brianna Jordan had 12 points, five assists and four steals for the Patriots (6-0), who used a 13-4 run in the third period to pull away from the Clippers (4-2) at Gray.

Jordan Grant chipped in with 11 points for Gray-New Gloucester, which led 30-15 through three quarters.

Margaret McNeil scored eight points for Yarmouth.

MARSHWOOD 49, TRAIP ACADEMY 16: Kayla Goodwin had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead a balanced offense for the Hawks (5-1), who took a 17-4 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Rangers (1-5) at South Berwick.

Nathalie Clavette and Alexa McGee contributed six points apiece for Marshwood.

Emma Ackerman and Julia Campion had four points each for Traip.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 51, GARDINER 31: Sadie Cohen scored 12 points to lead the Panthers (5-1) over Gardiner (4-2) at Waldoboro.

Aubrey Schaeffer added 10 points for Medomak.

Maggie Bell led Gardiner with 10 points. Jaycie Stevens had seven.

MT. ARARAT 44, BIDDEFORD 42: Theresa Breed scored all of her seven points and Kyla Greenleaf added five of her 10 in the fourth quarter as the Eagles (3-3) used a 17-3 run to rally from a 39-27 deficit and edge the Tigers (2-4) at Topsham.

Grace Martin had 13 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as Biddeford opened a 23-15 lead. Charli Yoho finished with three 3-pointers and 11 points.

Ainsley Bryant led Mt. Ararat with 13 points and three steals.

SCARBOROUGH 33, EDWARD LITTLE 32: Bella Dickinson drove to the basket, drawing a foul with 3.3 seconds to play, and sank the first free throw to break a tie as the Red Storm (5-1) held off the Red Eddies (3-3) at Scarborough.

Dickinson finished with a team-leading 11 points. Kayla Conley added 10 and Julia Freeman tossed in eight for Scarborough.

Grace Fontaine scored a game-high 15 points for Edward Little.

ST. DOMINIC 43, WAYNFLETE 37: Mia Leslie scored a game-high 13 points as St. Dominic (5-0) defeated Waynflete (1-4) at Auburn.

Becca Zimmerman tossed in three field goals, including two 3-pointers, and a free throw to contribute nine points for the Saints.

Kilee Sherry scored a team-leading 10 points for the Flyers.

CAPE ELIZABETH 32, WESTBROOK 24: Brooke Harvey scored six of her 11 points during an 8-0 run for the Capers (3-3) in the first quarter of a victory against the Blue Blazes (1-4) at Cape Elizabeth.

Cape led 14-6 at halftime.

Mikayla VanZandt scored 10 points for Westbrook.

WINTHROP 51, HALL-DALE 34: Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored 14 points to lead the Ramblers (6-0) over Hall-Dale (3-3) at Augusta.

Jillian Schmelzer and Kate Perkins added nine points apiece for Winthrop.

K.K. Wills led the Bulldogs with nine points. Iris Ireland added eight.

SOUTH PORTLAND 62, OXFORD HILLS 56: Maggie Whitmore scored 23 points as the Red Riots (5-1), after a 34-34 halftime tie, defeated the Vikings (5-1) at South Paris.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BONNY EAGLE 49, WINDHAM 48: Zach Maturo scored eight of his game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter as the Scots (5-1) held off the Eagles (1-5) at Windham.

Jacob Humphrey added 12 points for the Scots, who led 33-30 through the third quarter.

Dierhow Bol and Kaleb Cidre each scored 10 points for Windham.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 57, CAMDEN HILLS 34: Nick Hayden scored 13 points to lead Erskine Academy (2-4) over Camden Hills (1-5) at South China.

Braden Soule added 11 points and six assists for Erskine, and Jakob Mills chipped in seven points and 10 rebounds.

Jeremy Fraser led the Windjammers with 13 points.

BOOTHBAY REGION 93, TELSTAR 30: Hunter Crocker scored all of his 19 points in the first half as the Seahawks (6-0) defeated Telstar (0-6) at Bethel.

Brett Hollowell had 14 points, and Owen Barter and Rice Sullivan each added 10 for Boothbay.

Davin Mason led the Rebels with 12 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 62, GARDINER 41: Patrick McKenney had 15 points and five assists to lead the Panthers (5-1) over Gardiner (1-5) at Waldoboro.

Logan Carleton scored 12 points and Casey Gallagher added 11 for the Tigers.

BANGOR 78, CHEVERUS 60: Matt Fleming poured in a game-high 30 points and Damien Vance scored 23 as the Rams (6-0) beat the Stags (4-3) at Bangor.

Henry Westrich chipped in with 12 points for Bangor.

Cheverus was paced by Patrick Foster, who scored 12 points. Owen Burke contributed 11 and Nolan Sanborn added 10.

EDWARD LITTLE 73, SCARBOROUGH 47: Wol Maiwen-Diing scored 32 points to lead the Red Eddies (6-0) over the Red Storm (2-4) at Auburn.

Edward Little started on an 8-0 run and led 38-17 after finishing the first half on a 19-2 run. Maxwell Creaser added 16 points for the Red Eddies.

Nick Fiorillo led Scarborough with 18 points. Brian Austin added 12.

