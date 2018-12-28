The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has assigned four detectives and other resources to the investigation into an armed robbery Sunday in Hartland in which men with handguns apparently lay in wait for an unsuspecting online shopper.

Detective Lt. Carl E. Gottardi II, criminal division supervisor at the sheriff’s office, said he also has contacted the district attorney’s office for possible charges once the suspects are located.

“It’s still being followed up on,” Gottardi said Friday of the robbery.

“We’re still interviewing potential witnesses, the victim, and going over some potential evidence that we may have uncovered throughout the investigation. We consulted with the district attorney yesterday on some of what we have and we’re just finishing following up. We have not made any arrest as of yet, and we don’t believe there’s any threat to the general public.”

Police on Sunday said that a man, whom they would not identify, went to a Brown Road residence in Hartland to collect an item he had seen advertised on social media.

He was met by several men with handguns and was then robbed and assaulted, police said in a statement.

The suspects, who have not been identified, robbed the man of cash and left the area on foot, according to Somerset County Chief Deputy James Ross. One of the assailants also struck the man’s head with a handgun, Ross said.

The incident occurred about 2:24 p.m. The attackers took all of the cash the man had with him, although police didn’t say how much that was.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Gottardi said Friday. “We have some persons of interest that we’re looking at throughout the investigation and on information we have received. It’s still an active investigation.”

Gottardi said the incident happened at a private residence and people were home at the time, but he would not discuss “who may or may not be involved.”

One person was arrested at the scene Sunday on unrelated warrants, Ross said Friday.

Deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the incident and were assisted by Maine State Police, Pittsfield police and a Penobscot County sheriff’s deputy.

