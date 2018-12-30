HOCKEY

The Edmonton Oilers acquired three defensemen Sunday, getting Alexander Petrovic from the Florida Panthers and adding Brandon Manning and Robin Norell hours later from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Florida received defenseman Chris Wideman and a conditional 2019 third-round pick, and Chicago got forward Drake Caggiula and defenseman Jason Garrison.

• The NHL players’ union says comments from Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites were “reckless and insulting” after Lites went on expletive-laden rants Friday criticizing high-priced forwards Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.

The union said in a statement Sunday, “To say that Jim Lites’ conduct is unprofessional would be a gross understatement,” while adding, “this is not how professionals handle adversity.”

• Winnipeg Jets Coach Paul Maurice says defenseman Dustin Byfuglien will be “out for a while” after leaving Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Maurice said Byfuglien will not need surgery, but likely will not play until after the All-Star break at the end of January.

TENNIS

HOPMAN CUP: Roger Federer’s wish is about to be granted – he’s getting the chance to return Serena Williams’ powerful serve.

The famously unflappable Swiss acknowledges being excited about taking on his fellow tennis great on Tuesday in a Hopman Cup mixed doubles match between Switzerland and the United States.

“I admire everything she has done both on and off the court,” Federer said. “I have always thought how is it to return that serve and go head-to-head with her.”

Federer made an impressive start in preparation for his Australian Open title defense with a seemingly effortless 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cameron Norrie on Sunday at Perth.

His playing partner Belinda Bencic also won to seal defending champion Switzerland’s victory over Britain in Group B.

Earlier, Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev gave Germany a 3-0 victory against Spain.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy finalized a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The deal is for $3.35 million according to Yahoo Sports.

A two-time All-Star, the 32-year-old Lucroy batted .241 with four homers, 51 RBI and a .617 OPS in 126 games this year in his only season with the Oakland Athletics. He received praise for his management of the A’s pitching staff.

• The Toronto Blue Jays acquired left-handed pitcher Clayton Richard and cash considerations from the San Diego Padres on Sunday for Canadian outfielder Connor Panas.

The 35-year-old Richard was 7-11 with a 5.33 earned-run average in 27 starts for San Diego last season.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: The league has restarted its search for a chief executive after Susanna Dinnage withdrew from the job before starting work leading the world’s richest soccer competition.

Having announced in November that Dinnage would start in early 2019, the league disclosed Sunday that the broadcasting executive had now rejected the chance to succeed Richard Scudamore.

Dinnage has decided to stay in broadcasting at Discovery, Inc., where she has been serving as global president of the Animal Planet brand, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the reasons for her not taking up the league job were not being publicly discussed.

– Staff and news service report

