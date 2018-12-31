The first bill to be presented by incoming legislative leaders and Gov. Janet Mills will aim to protect parts of the federal Affordable Care Act that have been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge in Texas, Democratic leaders announced Monday.

That ruling, while on appeal, would eliminate the requirement for health insurance companies to provide coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions one of the key tenets of the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare.

Mills and the leaders of the Democratic majorities in both the House and the Senate said Monday the first piece of legislation they will take up is a “An Act to Protect Health Care Coverage for Maine Families” or LD 1.

“I refuse to stand idly by as forces in Washington and elsewhere work to strip Maine people of critical coverage for pre-existing conditions and other essential health benefits like mental health and maternity and newborn care,” Mills said in a prepared statement announcing the bill on Monday. “Maine can do more to strengthen its laws and align them with the protections guaranteed under the Affordable Care Act. That’s why my administration will move immediately, in concert with the Legislature, to help protect Mainers with pre-existing conditions, regardless of what happens at the federal level.”

State Senate President Troy Jackson, D- Allagash, presented similar legislation in 2018 and saw it passed by the Legislarure only to have it vetoed by outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage. Jackson said Monday he believes health care is a basic human right.

“With health care increasingly under attack, it’s our job as state lawmakers to do everything in our power to protect the health and well-being of Maine people, starting with this legislation,” Jackson said. “We must also must work together to lower health care costs, increase access to care and strength the quality of coverage.”

Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, joined Jackson and Mills in voicing support for the legislation.

“Our goal is affordable and accessible healthcare for every Maine family. From the closings of many of our rural hospitals to the outrageous cost of prescription drugs to a crippling opioid epidemic, the problems are real and they are staggering,” Gideon said. “This lack of access is causing lasting damage to not just individuals, but to our entire economy and it is time we took action.”

While the ACA remains in effect as the current Texas ruling goes through the federal appeals court Democrats said they do not want to take any chances and are replicating in state law provisions of the federal law to protect health care consumers.

About 230,000 Mainers under age 65 have a pre-existing condition, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A pre-existing condition can be any condition that the enrollee knew about prior to signing up for insurance. Under federal changes made last fall that allow low-cost policies, health insurance companies that sell those plans and discover the patient had a pre-existing condition before enrolling can legally deny claims. A pre-existing condition could be something as serious as cancer or as mild as high blood pressure or a nut allergy.

Before the Affordable Care Act, denials based on pre-existing conditions were one of the more common reasons people would file for medical bankruptcy.

The legislation, will be subject to public hearings before the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee before it is voted on by the full Legislature. The 129th session of the Maine Legislature will begin in earnest on Wednesday evening as Mills is sworn in as governor.

