Greely opened a three goal lead in the first period and went on to defeat Falmouth 8-3 on Tuesday in a countable boys’ hockey game during the Dudley Cup tournament in Falmouth.

Jake MacDonald led Greely (5-0) with three goals and an assist. Peter Lattanzi added two goals, and Caleb Duff added a goal and three assists. Owen Drummey scored all three goals for Falmouth (2-3).

• Cam Bourassa had a goal and two assists to lead Gardiner to a 5-2 win over York. Alex Grover, Jared Shaw, Jake Weston and Cam Rizzo each scored a goal for the Tigers (5-2).

Jake Nelson and Max Pickett scored for York (3-3) while Dominic Carlson made 31 saves.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Bates started the game on a 17-0 run and went on to an 80-60 win over Newbury on Tuesday in the consolation game of the Hampton Inn West Springfield/Naismith Classic in Springfield Massachusetts.

Melanie Binkhorst led Bates (4-4) with 20 points, 14 in the first half. Meghan Graff had 17 points. Taylor Kelly and Savannah Olsen each scored 12 points for Newbury (5-6).

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Shamorie Ponds scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half and St. John routed No. 16 Marquette 89-69.

Marvin Clark II had 22 points and Mustapha Heron added all 16 of his after halftime for the Red Storm (13-1, 1-1 Big East).

For the Golden Eagles (11-3, 0-1), leading scorer Markus Howard had eight points on 2-for-15 shooting.

• Ty Outlaw hit three 3-pointers in a 22-9 second-half run and No. 10 Virginia Tech (12-1, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat Notre Dame (10-4, 0-1) at Blacksburg, Virginia.

• Terance Mann scored 22 points and Phil Cofer added 14 as No. 9 Florida State (12-1) held off Winthrop (8-5) 87-76 at Tallahassee, Florida, for its seventh straight victory.

TENNIS

HOPMAN CUP: Roger Federer won the bragging rights over fellow tennis great Serena Williams as they faced each other on court for the first time on Tuesday, with Federer spearheading Switzerland’s 4-2, 4-3 (3) victory in a mixed doubles decider at Perth, Australia.

Federer and playing partner Belinda Bencic overcame Williams and Frances Tiafoe in the Fast4 format in front of a 14,000 capacity crowd.

MAHARASSTRA OPEN: Ivo Karlovic beat an opponent more than two decades younger than him on Tuesday with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round at Pune, India.

The 39-year-old Croat served 13 aces against his 18-year-old Canadian opponent. His next opponent is Evgeny Donskoy of Russia. Three-time semifinalist and fifth-seeded Benoit Paire beat Thiago Monteiro 7-6 (5), 6-3 and next plays Jiri Vesely, who rallied to beat Antoine Hoang of France 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

ASB CLASSIC: Venus Williams rallied from a break down in the third set to beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 at the ASB Classic on Tuesday at Auckland, New Zealand, in what she described as one of the toughest first-round matches of her career.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Fifth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro, the U.S. Open finalist who fractured his right kneecap after a fall at the Shanghai Masters in October, will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery.

“I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback,” the 30-year-old Argentine wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately it won’t happen in Australia … but I’m happy with my progress.”

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome, the current and former Tour de France champions, are planning to compete in the 2019 edition of the race in what could be Team Sky’s final bid for cycling’s biggest prize.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Petra Vlhova of Slovakia beat overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin in both runs of the final to win a parallel slalom city event Tuesday at Oslo, Norwat.

In the men’s race, Austria’s Marco Schwarz claimed the first World Cup victory of his career when British opponent Dave Ryding missed a gate. He eliminated overall World Cup leader Marcel Hirscher in the quarterfinals.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal bounced back from its mauling by Liverpool by easing past Fulham 4-1 in the Premier League to move to within two points of the Champions League qualification positions on Tuesday.

• Harry Kane’s third-minute goal set Tottenham on its way to a 3-0 win at Cardiff on Tuesday, ensuring the prolific England striker has scored against all 28 teams he has faced in the Premier League.

– Staff and news service report

