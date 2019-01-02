I returned from London this past week and felt firsthand the total chaos created by drones around an airfield. I assume that the people reading this are well aware of this most recent event: the three-day shutdown of a major air travel hub, Gatwick Airport.

Technology is wonderful for good causes and horrible for evil causes. I believe that because drones are unstoppable in the wrong hands, a very hard look at them needs to be taken from a Homeland Security standpoint.

I believe this type of equipment should be outlawed for civilian use, and I have expressed my concerns to Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.

Michael Delahunt

South Portland

