I returned from London this past week and felt firsthand the total chaos created by drones around an airfield. I assume that the people reading this are well aware of this most recent event: the three-day shutdown of a major air travel hub, Gatwick Airport.
Technology is wonderful for good causes and horrible for evil causes. I believe that because drones are unstoppable in the wrong hands, a very hard look at them needs to be taken from a Homeland Security standpoint.
I believe this type of equipment should be outlawed for civilian use, and I have expressed my concerns to Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.
Michael Delahunt
South Portland
