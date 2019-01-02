BELGRADE — Firefighters were responding Wednesday morning to report of a tanker truck fire on Route 27 in Belgrade this morning.
A tanker truck carrying fuel reportedly exploded following a crash around 1010 Augusta Road, which is also Route 27, near the intersection with Depot Road, an emergency dispatcher confirmed Wednesday morning.
Mutual aid was requested from multiple area fire departments. Firefighters arriving at the scene reported the truck was fully involved in fire, according to public safety radio traffic. Police responded to close off the road.
This story will be updated.
