FALMOUTH — Ainsley Bryant was fouled on a 3-point shot at the buzzer and made 2 of 3 free throws to push Mt. Ararat to a 43-42 win over Falmouth in a Class A basketball game Friday night.

Mt. Ararat (4-4) trailed 30-19 at halftime but tied the game at 39-39 on Elsa Daulerio’s basket with 1:35 left. Theresa Breed followed with two free throws before Chelsea Gravier’s 3-pointer put Falmouth (0-8) back in front.

Bryant and Grace Liedman finished with 10 points apiece for Mt. Ararat. Gravier led Falmouth with 13.

SCARBOROUGH 56, CHEVERUS 35: Bella Dickinson scored 14 of her 19 points in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers as the Red Storm (7-1) beat the Stags (2-7) in Scarborough.

MARSHWOOD 55, SANFORD 42: Lauren Cusson had 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Hawks (7-1), who outscored the Spartans (3-5) by a 33-22 margin in the second and third quarters to get the win in South Berwick.

Noelle Barrett added 11 points.

Jillian Lizotte scored 13 points and Paige Cote had 12 for Sanford.

NOBLE 55, LEWISTON 41: Lexi Morrill scored 15 points and Raegan Kelly added 13 as the Knights (4-4) downed the Blue Devils (3-5) in Lewiston.

SOUTH PORTLAND 47, MASSABESIC 18: The Red Riots (7-1) opened a 22-8 halftime lead and went on to defeat the Mustangs (1-7) in South Portland.

Margaret Whitmore led South Portland with 13 points. McKenzy Ouellette scored 10 points for Massabesic.

YORK 39, KENNEBUNK 34: The Wildcats (3-4) withstood a late rally to defeat the Rams (6-2) in York.

Nina Howe led York with 14 points and six steals. Jacquelyn Tabora added 12 points.

Emily Archibald scored 15 points for Kennebunk.

BONNY EAGLE 45, BIDDEFORD 20: Mackenzie Emery got seven of her 10 points in the third quarter as the Scots (4-4) used a 14-1 run to pull away from the Tigers (2-5) at Biddeford.

Samantha Averill led Bonny Eagle with 11 points.

BRUNSWICK 46, CAPE ELIZABETH 38: Rosalie White scored 16 points and the Dragons (7-1) used an 18-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to beat the Capers (3-4) in Cape Elizabeth.

Brooke Harvey scored 16 points for the Capers.

WESTBROOK 47, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 39: Mikayla Van Zandt collected 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Blue Blazes (2-5) beat the Raiders (2-7) in Westbrook.

Maddie Darling paced Fryeburg with 12 points.

BOOTHBAY 62, CARRABEC 21: Glory Blethen paced a balanced offense with 16 points as the Seahawks (8-0) rolled past the Cobras (2-6) in Boothbay Harbor.

Boothbay also got 15 points from Faith Blethen and 14 from Ashley Abbott.

OXFORD HILLS 53, DEERING 19: Julia Colby scored 15 points and the Vikings (7-1) jumped out to a 13-1 first-quarter lead in a win over the Rams (1-5) at Paris.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 47, MEDOMAK VALLEY 46: Lydia Boucher’s free throw with three seconds left lifted the Eagles (3-5) over the Panthers (6-2) in South China.

Lydia Simmons led Medomak with 12 points.

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Abby Lamontagne scored twice, including the winning goal with 1:15 remaining, as Cheverus/Kennebunk (10-1) edged Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (5-5) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Sophia Pompeo contributed a goal and assist.

Sophia Venditti and Abigail Agrodnia scored for Cape.

SCARBOROUGH 4, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Galynn Gendreau opened the scoring in the first period, then got the final goal for the Red Storm (7-2-1) in a win over the Bulldogs (3-8) at USM Arena.

Courtney Brochu and Hannah Martin added a goal apiece.

