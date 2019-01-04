PITTSBURGH — Olli Maatta and Matt Cullen scored 11 seconds apart in the first period, Matt Murray stopped 33 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Friday night for their eighth straight victory.

Maatta picked up his first goal since last March when his power-play goal beat Connor Hellebuyck 14:19 into the first period. Cullen made it 2-0 when Zach Aston-Reese’s centering pass went airborne and caromed off Cullen’s left shoulder and into the net.

The Penguins have won 10 of 11 to close in on defending Stanley Cup champion Washington in the Metropolitan Division.

RED WINGS 4, PREDATORS 3: Dylan Larkin scored with 24.9 seconds left in overtime as Detroit won at home, snapping a six-game losing streak.

HURRICANES 4, BLUE JACKETS 2: Greg McKegg had a goal and an assist in his Carolina debut and the Hurricanes won at home.

McKegg, a former Portland Pirate, was recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis after Carolina placed Jordan Staal on injured reserve.

It was the first multipoint game for McKegg in 92 career NHL games.

NOTES

FLYERS: Carter Hart, 20, who has played five NHL games, is now the team’s No. 1 goalie because of an injury to Michal Neuvirth.

The Flyers claimed veteran goalie Mike McKenna, 35, off waivers from Vancouver. The former Portland Pirates goalie has been with three NHL teams in three days, having appeared in 10 games this season for the Ottawa Senators before he was traded to Vancouver on Wednesday. When he plays, he will become the Flyers’ seventh goalie to see action this season, tying an NHL record.

Share

< Previous

Next >