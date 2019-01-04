HOCKEY

The Brampton Beast scored three goals in the second period to overcome an early deficit and beat the Maine Mariners 5-2 Friday night in an ECHL game. A crowd of 2,392 at Cross Insurance Arena saw the end of Maine’s five-game home winning streak.

Justin Breton and Ty Ronning scored for the Mariners, both in the first period. David Vallorani answered with consecutive goals for Brampton to take a 3-2 lead.

Etienne Marcoux made 23 saves for the Beast. Brandon Halverson had 24 for Maine.

The teams meet again Saturday night in Portland with the Mariners wearing orange replica jerseys from the original 1977-78 Maine Mariners.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Kate Babineau and Shannon Upton scored in the first period and the University of New England (11-2-1) beat Plymouth State (2-6-3) 3-1 in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

• Jill Hannigan and Rylie Binette both scored twice as Southern Maine (4-5-4) beat St. Michael’s (3-8) 4-1 in South Burlington, Vermont.

• Lucy Dembeck and Collen Donoghue scored 43 seconds apart and Colby (4-3-2, 3-2 NESCAC) beat Wesleyan (3-5, 1-2) 2-0 in Waterville.

• Angelina Joyce scored the lone goal for Bowdoin (0-9-1, 0-3 NESCAC) in a 3-1 loss to Williams (7-2-1, 3-2) in Brunswick.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Rory Gagnon scored on a power play late in the second period and Hamilton (5-5-1, 3-2-1 NESCAC) beat Colby (5-3-2, 2-3-1) 4-2 in Clinton, New York.

• Joey Lupo had a pair of goals and an assist and Amherst (4-4-2, 2-2-2 NESCAC) beat Bowdoin (4-5-1, 2-3-1) 6-3 in Amherst, Massachusetts.

• Brett Mecrones scored twice for the University of New England (8-4-1), which played to an overtime 3-3 draw against Plymouth State (8-1-2) in Biddeford.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Erica DeCandido scored 18 points as Tufts beat Colby 79-62 in Medford, Massachusetts.

• Maddie Hasson scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Bowdoin (11-0, 1-0 NESCAC) cruised to a 65-49 win over Bates (4-5, 0-1) in Lewiston.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Jack Simonds matched a career-high 35 points, including 27 in the first half, as Bowdoin (8-3, 1-0 NESCAC) rolled past Bates 99-70 in Brunswick.

• Sam Jefferson scored 32 points with eight rebounds, six assists and five steals as Colby (9-2, 1-0 NESCAC) held on to beat Tufts (5-8, 0-1) 103-93 in Waterville.

FOOTBALL: George Welsh, who coached football at Virginia for 19 years and retired as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s career victories leader, has died. He was 85.

PREP SCHOOL

GIRLS’ HOCKEY: Ashley Cowley broke a scoreless tie 3:22 into the third period to give Kents Hill the lead but Sam Babbit countered for North Yarmouth Academy with 4:32 left in the third period and the teams played to a 1-1 tie in Kents Hill.

