Former Maine human services commissioner Mary Mayhew’s tenure as head of the federal Medicaid program has ended less than three months after it began.

The former head of Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services and Republican primary candidate for governor in 2018 has resigned to take a position in the administration of newly elected Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced.

Mayhew had been tapped by the Trump administration in October to lead Medicaid, which manages health coverage for more than 70 million low-income Americans. Her appointment was noteworthy because of her sustained opposition to expanding Medicaid in Maine even after voters approved expansion through referendum.

It’s not clear what her position in the DeSantis administration will be. A spokesman for the Florida governor did not immediately respond to a media inquiry on Friday.

In a statement Friday to Modern Healthcare, an online industry publication, Mayhew said she was drawn to take another state-level position because of the Trump administration’s focus on giving states “increased control” over their Medicaid programs.

“It is this vision for state flexibility that excites me about returning to the state level to help Governor-elect DeSantis,” she said in her statement.

Mayhew served for seven years as Gov. Paul LePage’s commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services and was among his most high-profile cabinet members. She oversaw massive changes in the operation of the agency, particularly in social service programs such as food stamps and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, that were made to reduce spending.

Her tenure at DHHS also saw prolonged problems at Riverview Psychiatric Center, which lost its federal certification in 2013 over deficiencies in patient care and still hasn’t gotten it back. She was criticized by some health advocates for a slow and weak response to the state’s opioid crisis, which claimed more than 1,000 lives from overdoses from 2015 to 2017.

Mayhew stepped down in May 2017 to announce her candidacy for governor. She finished third in a four-way primary in June. She received 14 percent of the vote, well behind the eventual nominee Shawn Moody and also trailing Republican state Senate leader Garrett Mason.

Mayhew, who grew up in Pittsfield, had been a longtime Democrat and hospital lobbyist before she joined the LePage administration and took over the state’s biggest department.

DeSantis, a vocal supporter of President Trump, won election in November, narrowly defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum in a closely watched race.

Mayhew’s former boss, LePage, who eight-year run as Maine governor officially ended this week, has said he plans to move to Florida, at least part time.

LePage’s successor, Janet Mills, in one of her first acts as governor this week, issued an executive order calling for the immediate expansion of Medicaid.

Eric Russell can be contacted at 791-6344 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: PPHEricRussell

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: