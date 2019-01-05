PHILADELPHIA — TJ Brodie scored 1:59 into overtime, sending the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Matthew Tkachuk tied it at 3 with 4:17 left in regulation, then assisted on Brodie’s fifth of the season.

Philadelphia’s Jordan Weal turned the puck over in the Flyers’ offensive zone to set up a 2-on-1 break. Tkachuk sent a cross-ice pass to Brodie, who beat Carter Hart to give the Pacific Division leaders the win.

Johnny Gaudreau scored his 24th goal for the Flames, whose 56 points are tops in the Western Conference. David Rittich made 32 saves after missing the previous two games because of a lower-body injury.

Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia, which dropped its season-worst sixth straight game.

Konecny had given Philadelphia a 2-1 lead at 5:57 of the third period, taking advantage of a mistake by Calgary goalie David Rittich. With Claude Giroux applying pressure on defenseman Rasmus Andersson, Rittich came way out of his crease to play the puck, but Konecny intercepted the clearing attempt and then fired a wrist shot from the left circle past the retreating goalie for his 10th of the season.

WILD 4, SENATORS 3: Jared Spurgeon scored twice to lead Minnesota to a win at Ottawa.

Jordan Greenway and Zach Parise also scored for the Wild, who improved to 2-0 on a four-game trip. Devan Dubnyk stopped 24 shots.

The Senators dropped their seventh consecutive game.

Matt Duchene, Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone scored for Ottawa, and Anders Nilsson made 22 saves in his Senators debut after he was acquired Wednesday from Vancouver.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: The four coaches for this year’s game on Jan. 26 in San Jose, California, will be Paul Maurice of Winnipeg, Todd Reirden of Washington, Jon Cooper of Tampa Bay and Bill Peters of Calgary.

Each of the teams is a division leader – Winnipeg (Central), Washington (Metropolitan), Tampa Bay (Atlantic) and Calgary (Pacific).

