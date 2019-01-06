DETROIT — Michal Kempny scored with 3:52 remaining, and the Washington Capitals snapped their three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

Tom Wilson and Travis Boyd also scored for the Capitals, who overcame another fruitless night for their power play and improved to 9-0-2 in their last 11 games against Detroit.

Anthony Mantha and Filip Hronek scored for the Red Wings.

The Capitals trailed 2-1 heading into the final period, but Boyd tied it off a pass from Alex Ovechkin. Jimmy Howard nearly made the save sliding from right to left, but the puck made it through.

Kempny’s winner came on a wrist shot from the blue line that sailed through traffic and past Howard. The shot may have deflected off Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi, who was trying to pressure Kempny.

The Capitals won the Stanley Cup last season on the strength of a dynamic power play, but that unit is now 1 for 31 over the last 10 games after going 0 for 4 against the Red Wings.

COYOTES 5, RANGERS 0: Rookie Conor Garland scored twice, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Arizona won at home to end a three-game losing streak.

Alex Galchenyuk had a goal and two assists, and Mario Kempe and Clayton Keller also scored to help give Coach Rick Tocchet his 100th NHL victory. The Coyotes won for just the second time in their last nine home games.

The Rangers have been outscored 18-3 while losing three straight and have lost 9 of 12. They were shut out for the third time this season.

HURRICANES 5, SENATORS 4: Justin Faulk and Brock McGinn each had a goal and an assist and visiting Carolina won its fourth straight game.

Justin Williams broke a 4-4 tie with a power-play goal at 7:34 of the third period.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, DEVILS 2: Max Pacioretty broke a tie with 4:14 left in the second period and Malcolm Subban made 36 saves in his first home start since March 30.

After missing seven games because of a lower-body injury, Pacioretty has scored the winning goal in back-to-back game.

Ryan Reaves added his career-high eighth goal, and Brayden McNabb scored his first of the season. Vegas overcame a 2-0 deficit to improve to 17-3-3 since Nov. 21.

JETS 5, STARS 1: Kyle Connor ended a 10-game pointless streak with a goal to help Winnipeg win at home.

Adam Lowry, Tyler Myers, Bryan Little and Josh Morrissey also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

