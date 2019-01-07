SCARBOROUGH — Nick Fiorillo of Scarborough had a night he won’t soon forget Monday.

Fiorillo scored his 1,000th career point in the fourth quarter, then hit two free throws with no time remaining to give the Red Storm a 52-51 victory against Deering in an SMAA boys’ basketball game.

Fiorello was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer and hit two of the shots to give Scarborough (4-5) a win over the Rams (5-3).

Brian Austin scored a game-high 19 points for Scarborough. Fiorello added 16.

Darryl Germain paced Deering with 14 points. Ben Onek chipped in with 10.

FREEPORT 67, POLAND 49: Freeport (7-1) scored 17 points in each of the final three quarters to pull away from the Knights (2-6) at Poland.

Toby Holt scored a game-high 22 points for Freeport. Elias Thomas and Shea Wagner each added 14.

Isaiah Hill of Poland hit five 3-pointers among his 19 points. Jay Hawkes chipped in 10 points.

CONY 62, MEDOMAK VALLEY 58: Dakota Dearborn scored 17 points to lead the Rams (7-2) over the Panthers (6-3) at Augusta.

SACOPEE VALLEY 60, BUCKFIELD 33: Michael Murphy scored 21 points to help the Hawks (3-5) defeat the Bucks (1-6) at Buckfield.

Teagan Meggison added 10 points for Sacopee.

Noah Wiley led Buckfield with 21 points.

WINDHAM 51, SOUTH PORTLAND 49: Andrew Wing drained a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Eric Weisser added a third as the Eagles (4-5) broke away from a 31-31 tie and held off South Portland (5-4) at Windham.

Kaleb Cidre led Windham with 16 points, Weisser finished with 12 and Wing 11. Dierhow Bol added 12 rebounds. Pamba Pamba had 20 points, Hunter Owen 12 and Geremi Baez 10 for the Red Riots.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 55, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 37: John Martin scored a game-high 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and the Patriots (5-3) used a big first half to get past the Raiders (5-4) at Gray.

Hunter Colby added 10 points for the Patriots, who opened on a 17-6 run and led 28-14 at halftime.

MT. ARARAT 55, MORSE 50: Jared Balser scored eight points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles (4-5) used a 15-10 run to break away from a tie game and defeat Morse (2-6) at Topsham.

KENNEBUNK 60, MARSHWOOD 48: Max Murray scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half for the Rams (8-1), who opened on a 25-7 run and held off the Hawks (3-6) at Kennebunk.

Cameron Lovejoy added 17 points, nine in the first quarter on three 3-pointers.

