Reading the article about the pardon of former state Rep. Jeffrey Pierce, I was struck by the similarities between the felony charge against him and the one against Lexius Saint Martin.

Both committed the same offense as young men: felony drug trafficking. But only one was pardoned.

The one pardoned was a white man, respected by the community, well-liked, a businessman.

The one not pardoned was a black Haitian immigrant, respected by the community, well-liked, a businessman – and, I might add, a loving family man with young children.

I ask: What is wrong with this picture?

Bonnie Ginger

Boothbay

