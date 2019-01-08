Reading the article about the pardon of former state Rep. Jeffrey Pierce, I was struck by the similarities between the felony charge against him and the one against Lexius Saint Martin.
Both committed the same offense as young men: felony drug trafficking. But only one was pardoned.
The one pardoned was a white man, respected by the community, well-liked, a businessman.
The one not pardoned was a black Haitian immigrant, respected by the community, well-liked, a businessman – and, I might add, a loving family man with young children.
I ask: What is wrong with this picture?
Bonnie Ginger
Boothbay
