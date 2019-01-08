Paige Cote made 15 free throws and finished with 24 points as Sanford earned a 45-40 SMAA girls’ basketball win over Portland on Tuesday night

Both teams are now 4-5.

Cote connected on all eight of her free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to help Sanford pull away. Jillian Lizotte added 12 points for Sanford.

Amanda Kabantu and Gemima Motema each scored 10 points for Portland.

THORNTON ACADEMY 49, BIDDEFORD 36: The Golden Trojans (3-7) used a 15-3 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Tigers (2-7) at Biddeford.

Katrin Dumont paced Thornton Academy with 15 points, all on 3-pointers, while Penelope Giorgi added 12 points and Elise Hebert tossed in 10.

Grace Martin had 24 points for Biddeford.

TRAIP ACADEMY 43, SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 26: Mia Perez had all of her seven points in the third quarter to pace the 17-7 advantage as the Rangers (2-7) took control and beat the Guardians (0-7) at Kittery.

Addy Hale led the balanced offense for Traip Academy with 12 points.

Katie Pilkington had 12 points for Seacoast Christian, while Allyson Akerberg had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 47, MESSALONSKEE 40: Bailey Donovan scored 23 points to lead the Broncos past the Eagles in Oakland.

Alydia Brilliant added eight points for Hampden (7-1).

Gabby Wener had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks to lead Messalonskee (4-4), while Mackenzie Mayo added 10 points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PORTLAND 49, SANFORD 47: Joe Alado’s layup with one second left lifted the Bulldogs (6-3) past the Spartans (2-7) in Portland.

Simon Chadbourne had 14 points with three 3-pointers for Portland, while Trey Ballew added 10 points and seven rebounds and Alado finished with nine points.

John Garnsey had 13 points for Sanford and Leyton Bickford added 12.

THORNTON ACADEMY 55, BIDDEFORD 47: The Trojans (6-2) held a 17-8 fourth-quarter scoring advantage and beat the Tigers (1-7) in Saco.

Payton Jones scored 13 points for Thornton Academy, while Kobe Gaudette added 11 points with four steals.

Cody Saucier hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points for Biddeford.

FALMOUTH 60, WESTBROOK 39: The Yachtsmen (8-2) went on a 44-24 second-half run to defeat the Blue Blazes (1-7) in Westbrook.

Nicholas Pitre led Falmouth with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Brady Coyne and Nik Hester each added 12 points.

Chuil Bayak scored 10 points for Westbrook.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 77, MESSALONSKEE 49: Marc Hutchings and Ross Webb each with 16 points to pace the Broncos past the Eagles.

Bryce Lausier scored 14 points for Hampden (7-1) while Kory Winch added 12 and Michael Raye with 11.

Messalonskee (4-4) was led by Matthew Parent’s 21 points. Noah Wood had 16.

