A Washington man was killed Wednesday when a tree he was cutting fell on him.

Shannon Condon, 47, of Washington, died at the scene.

According to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby spotted Condon lying by a tree just off Razorville Road, which is also Route 105, and called 911 just after 1 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Conden had died.

Union Emergency Medical Service and the Washington Fire Department also responded.

Town property records show that Shannon Condon owned property at 125 Razorville Rd., which includes four acres of wooded land.

