SOUTH PORTLAND — Geremi Baez and Pamba Pamba dominated inside in the first quarter as South Portland built a 19-4 lead and went on to a 58-48 win over Portland in a Class AA basketball game Thursday night.

Baez scored six of his 18 points in the first eight minutes. Scott Hunter and Hunter Owen each added nine points to a balanced offense for the Red Riots (6-4).

Trey Ballew scored 23 points for the Bulldogs (6-4).

DEERING 65, CHEVERUS 52: The Rams (6-3) used defensive pressure and the inside game of Ben Onek to take a 36-14 first-half lead over visiting Cheverus (6-5).

Onek and Darryl Germain each scored 19 points and Max Morrione had 12 for Deering.

Cheverus got 13 points from Akera Oryem and 10 apiece from Matt Duchaine and Nick Galli.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 43, YARMOUTH 42: Zack Pomerleau scored 14 points, and Hunter Colby and Nick Pelletier each had 11 to lead the Patriots (6-3) past the Clippers (3-6) in Yarmouth.

The Patriots got three free throws from Pelletier down the stretch to maintain their lead.

Ashanti Haywood led Yarmouth with 15 points.

GREELY 75, FREEPORT 61: Andrew Storey scored 26 points, and Logan Bagshaw got nine of his 16 points during a third-quarter for the Rangers (7-2), who went on to beat the Falcons (7-2) in Cumberland.

Luke Gabloff added 14 points for Greely, which used a 22-6 run in the third to take a 58-42 lead.

Gabe Wagner scored 21 points and Toby Holt had 14 for Freeport.

GORHAM 65, SCARBOROUGH 43: Bode Meader scored eight points and Tyler Haines had seven during a 24-4 run in the second quarter as the Rams (5-4) pulled away from the Red Storm (4-6) in Scarborough.

Gorham led 18-8 after one quarter and 42-12 at halftime. Ryan Reno paced the Rams with 12 points, while Meader and Haines finished with 11 apiece.

Nick Fiorillo had 14 points for Scarborough.

FALMOUTH 51, MASSABESIC 24: Nik Hester scored 18 points and Mike Simonds added 12 as the Yachtsmen (9-2) jumped out to a 28-4 lead and cruised past the Mustangs (1-8) at Falmouth.

Hester also had 13 rebounds, and Simonds recorded five assists.

CAPE ELIZABETH 57, LAKE REGION 40: Andrew Hartel scored 15 points and Quinton Morse added 10 as the Capers (5-6) defeated the Lakers (2-7) in Cape Elizabeth.

Cape opened a 30-15 halftime lead.

Mark Mayo paced Lake Region with 15 points.

WINDHAM 48, SANFORD 30: Ivan Kaffel sank two of his four 3-pointers during the third quarter as Windham (5-5) used a 16-7 advantage to pull away from the Spartans (2-8) in Sanford.

Dierhow Bol scored 13 points for the Eagles, who led 20-12 at halftime and 36-19 after three quarters. Kaffel finished with 12 and Kaleb Cidre added 10.

John Garnsey led Sanford with 12 points.

BIDDEFORD 34, WESTBROOK 33: Kelvin Omeze was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound and hit a free throw with .6 seconds left to give the Tigers (2-7) a win over the Blue Blazes (1-8) at Biddeford.

Alex McAlevey led the Tigers with 11 points. Ashton Crowell added eight and Omeze finished with six points.

Michael Connolly paced Westbrook with 17 points.

YORK 61, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 50: Teagan Hynes scored 15 points, Brady Cummins scored 13 and Will MacDonald added 11 as the Wildcats (8-1) handled the Raiders (5-5) at Fryeburg.

Nathan Knapp led Fryeburg with 17 points. Tucker Buzzell finished with 12.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 57, ST. DOMINIC 31: Te’Andre King scored 23 points, Chris Hamblett had 16 and Cooper Hogan added 11 as the Panthers (5-3) beat the Saints (1-7) at Yarmouth.

King also grabbed 13 rebounds, and Hamblett and Hogan each had four steals.

Logan Welch scored 11 points for St. Dom’s.

WELLS 67, POLAND 18: Matt Sherburne scored 26 points, and the Warriors (4-3) held the Knights (2-7) to two points in the second half in a win at Poland.

Payton MacKay contributed 12 points.

Freshman Jay Hawkes paced the Knights with nine points.

EDWARD LITTLE 103, MORSE 59: Wol Maiwen scored 34 points as the Red Eddies (8-1) overpowered the Shipbuilders (2-7) in Auburn.

Max Creaser contributed 16 points, and Austin Brown added 11.

Josh ter Mors and Thomas Warren each scored 20 points for Morse.

TEMPLE ACADEMY 52, PINE TREE ACADEMY 43: Nick Blaisdell scored 14 points to lead the Bereans (7-3) to a win over the Breakers (2-6) in Waterville.

Steve Kruta added 13 points.

Chris Amisi scored 23 points for Pine Tree.

OXFORD HILLS 65, CONY 44: Spencer Strong led the Vikings (6-4) with 24 points in a win over the Rams (7-3) at South Paris.

Colton Carson added 15 points.

Ian Bowers scored 10 points for Cony.

MESSALONSKEE 61, GARDINER 58: Tucker Charles had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles (5-4) in a victory over the Tigers (1-8) in Oakland.

Matthew Parent scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds, while Noah Wood added 14 points.

Luke Stevens scored 22 points for Gardiner.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 42, SKOWHEGAN 40: Braden Soule scored 11 points to lead the Eagles (6-4) to a victory over the Indians (3-6) in South China.

Austin Dunn and Jacob Mortimer each added nine points.

Marcus Christopher led Skowhegan with 17 points.

MT. BLUE 57, NOKOMIS 47: Garrett Reynolds and James Anderson each scored 19 points to lead the Cougars (7-2) to a win over the Warriors (0-10) in Newport.

Brock Graves and Brendon Noyes each had 10 points for Nokomis.

HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 5, MARSHWOOD 4: Noah Austin recorded a hat trick and Ian Struck scored twice as Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (2-5) held on to beat Marshwood/Traip Academy/Sanford/Noble (4-4-1) at Watson Arena.

Braden Butler scored twice for Marshwood, and Henry Honkonen got his 100th career point with a first-period goal. Anthony Newton added a goal and an assist.

LEWISTON 4, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Jacob Smith stopped 16 shots and Kurtis Pelletier notched two goals, including one on the power play, as the Blue Devils (8-0) blanked the Bulldogs (4-3) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Ben St. Laurent and Ryan Pomerleau each added a goal and an assist.

Ryan Becker made 25 saves for Portland/Deering.

