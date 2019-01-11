TORONTO — Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 16 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-105 on Friday night for their second seven-game home winning streak of the season.

Serge Ibaka added 14 points, O.G. Anunoby and Norman Powell each had 13, and Delon Wright had 12 to help Toronto improve to 18-4 at home. They last lost at home Dec. 9 to Milwaukee.

The Raptors have won four straight overall and 6 of 7. The only loss in that span was Jan. 3 at San Antonio.

Toronto has won 13 of the past 14 meetings with the Nets, including seven straight north of the border. Brooklyn hasn’t won in Toronto since Feb. 4, 2015.

Leonard reached 20 points for the 18th consecutive game, extending his career-best streak.

WIZARDS 113, BUCKS 106: Bradley Beal scored 32 points, Tomas Satoransky had his first career triple-double and Washington won at home.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee sidelined by hip and quad injuries, Washington came out aggressively and never trailed after the opening two minutes. The Wizards finished with 18 3-pointers, matching the franchise record.

Satoransky, starting at point guard in place of the injured John Wall, had 18 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 assists, the last coming on an alley-oop to Beal with 1:43 remaining that put the Wizards ahead 111-101.

HAWKS 123, 76ERS 121: John Collins hit a fadeaway jumper with 25 seconds left and Atlanta hung on when Philadelphia flopped on its final plays at home.

Jimmy Butler was fouled on a drive and had a chance to tie the game with 2.4 seconds left. Butler, an 86 percent free-throw shooter, clanged both shots to waste the chance at the tie. But Wilson Chandler slipped under the basket on the second miss and had a gimmie tip-in at the horn but failed to convert, leaving the Sixers stunned as they trudged off the court.

PACERS 121, KNICKS 106: Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Indiana bounced back at New York.

Sabonis shot 9 of 14 from the field to finish 21 of 26 this season in two games in New York. He made all 12 shots and tied his career high with 30 points when the Pacers won there on Halloween.

ROCKETS 141, CAVALIERS 113: James Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in three quarters to lead Houston at home.

The Rockets, who lost 117-108 to the Cavaliers earlier this season, raced to a 28-point lead after scoring a season-high 77 points in the first half behind 24 points from Harden.

MAVERICKS 119, TIMBERWOLVES 105: Luka Doncic scored 29 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer to lead Dallas at Minneapolis, spoiling rookie coach Ryan Saunders’ home debut.

Doncic nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 12 assists and eight rebounds. He scored seven of Dallas’ final nine points.

GRIZZLIES: Guard/forward Dillon Brooks is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a ruptured ligament in his right big toe.

Brooks should have a full recovery in time for the 2019-20 training camp.

