ROAD RACING

Online registration for this year’s TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race will open Wednesday, March 13, for Cape Elizabeth residents and Thursday, March 14, for everyone else.

Registration each day begins at 7 a.m., with 600 spots reserved on Day 1 for Cape Elizabeth residents, and 4,000 spots available on Day 2. The entry fee is $55, and runners will be able to register on the race website, beach2beacon.org.

After the 4,000-entry limit is reached on March 14, runners can enter a lottery for 1,950 remaining spots. Lottery entries close on March 24, and winners will be announced starting March 26.

The race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3.

GOLF

PGA: Matt Kuchar ran off four birdies in five holes to start his second round Friday, handled the par 5s at Waialae again and finished with another round of 7-under 63 to take a one-shot lead over Andrew Putnam in Honolulu.

Kuchar was at 14-under 126, matching the lowest 36-hole score of his PGA Tour career. Putnam, playing in the afternoon, had a bogey-free 65 and was one shot behind.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: Russian bobsledder Alexander Zubkov won a Moscow court ruling on Friday that could make it harder for the International Olympic Committee to recover his gold medals.

Zubkov was stripped of his two gold medals from the 2014 Sochi Games in 2017 by the IOC for doping. He failed to overturn that result at the Court of Arbitration for Sport last year.

But Moscow’s highest civil court in November upheld Zubkov’s claim that the CAS procedure was unfair and shouldn’t be recognized in Russia, meaning he is legally recognized as an Olympic champion – but only in Russia.

On Friday, the court rejected an IOC-backed appeal from the Russian Olympic Committee, which worries letting Zubkov keep the medals will raise doubt about Russia’s commitment to fighting doping.

CORRUPTION INVESTIGATION: In the latest blow to the IOC’s efforts to rid itself of scandal, marketing head Tsunekazu Takeda is being investigated for corruption related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Takeda, who is also the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, was placed under investigation for “active corruption” on Dec. 10, France’s financial crimes office said Friday.

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOY’S BASKETBALL: Tyler Gammon scored 24 points to lead Buckfield (2-6) to a 37-27 win over Seacoast Christian (2-7) at South Berwick. Ethan Huss led the Guardians with eight points and seven rebounds.

TENNIS

SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL: Australian Ashleigh Barty continued her strong run at Sydney with a semifinal win over Kiki Bertens, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-5.

Barty will play two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the final. Kvitova beat Serbian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2.

HOBART INTERNATIONAL: American Sofia Kenin reached the final at Hobart, Australia, with a 6-2, 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Alize Cornet.

Kenin will play Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who Belinda Bencic 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-2 in the earlier semifinal.

USTA: Gordon Smith, longtime CEO and executive director of the U.S. Tennis Association, will retire at the end of 2019 after 12 years on the job.

– Staff/news service report

