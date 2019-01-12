WASHINGTON — Freshman Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., made a rookie mistake Friday when he tried to bring a six-pack of craft beer onto the floor of the House of Representatives.

Cunningham laughed off the incident after he was stopped.

He later explained that he was trying to bring beer from local breweries in his home state to Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., co-chairman of the House Small Brewers Caucus.

Only water is allowed on the House floor.

DeFazio was spotted on Capitol Hill later Friday with the beers in hand, which came from South Carolina’s Westbrook Brewing Co. and Coast Brewing.

