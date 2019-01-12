CUMBERLAND — Anna DeWolfe and Camille Clement combined for 54 points, and undefeated Greely survived a fourth-quarter comeback by Oxford Hills as it escaped with a 69-67 win Saturday.

Greely (11-0) built a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and took a 59-47 advantage into the fourth, but Oxford Hills (9-2) had a chance to win it at the end, missing a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

DeWolfe finished with 28 points, and Clement had 26, including 12 for 12 from the free-throw line.

Oxford Hills was paced by Julia Colby with 25 points. Cassidy Dumont added 18.

SCARBOROUGH 53, WINDHAM 34: Julia Freeman scored 16 of her 22 points in the first half as the Red Storm (10-1) jumped out to a 34-12 lead against the Eagles (7-3) in Windham.

Tara Flanders scored 14 points for Windham.

SANFORD 53, BIDDEFORD 48: Julia Allen scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half and the Spartans (6-5) outscored the Tigers (3-8) 35-21 after halftime to rally for the win at Sanford.

Sanford took the lead in the third quarter with a 24-11 advantage, erasing a 27-18 deficit.

Grace Martin scored 30 points for Biddeford, going 12 of 13 from the free-throw line.

CHEVERUS 48, MASSABESIC 37: Lauren Jordan scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and five assists as the Stags (4-8) downed the Mustangs (2-8) in Portland.

McKenzy Ouellette led Massabesic with 11 points.

BONNY EAGLE 64, WESTBROOK 38: The Scots (6-4) used a 21-9 third-quarter run, highlighted by three 3-pointers from Taylor Johnson, to pull away from the Blue Blazes (3-7) at Standish.

Samantha Averill paced Bonny Eagle with 20 points. Johnson and Emily Bartash each chipped in with 12.

Mikayla VanZandt led Westbrook with 12 points and nine rebounds.

BOOTHBAY 77, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 32: Faith Blethen scored 23 points and Glory Blethen had 19 as the Seahawks (10-0) rolled past the Falcons (8-3) in Rumford.

Ashley Abbott added 11 points and hit three 3-pointers for Boothbay, which led 39-13 at halftime.

FALMOUTH 44, CAPE ELIZABETH 35: Allison Cunningham and Chelsea Gravier scored nine points apiece, and the Yachtsmen (1-10) overcame an 11-4 first-quarter deficit against the Capers (5-5) at Falmouth.

Isabel Berman scored 11 points for Cape Elizabeth.

KENNEBUNK 49, WELLS 39: Alexandra Weisheit scored 17 points and Emily Archibald had 15 as the Rams (8-2) downed the Warriors (5-3) in Wells.

Kennebunk outscored Wells 15-7 in the third quarter to opened a 36-27 lead.

Franny Ramsdell had 15 points for Wells.

YARMOUTH 44, LAKE REGION 31: Margaret McNeil hit six 3-pointers – three in the first quarter – and finished with 20 points as the Clippers (7-4) beat the Lakers (4-6) in Yarmouth.

Shauna Hancock scored 16 points to lead the Lakers.

MARSHWOOD 59, YORK 36: Alicia Richards scored 15 of her 19 points in the third quarter, including four 3-pointers, as the Hawks (8-3) used a 26-10 advantage to pull away from the Wildcats (4-6) at South Berwick.

GORHAM 67, LEWISTON 45: Mackenzie Holmes poured in 32 points as the Rams (7-3) defeated the Blue Devils (3-7) in Lewiston.

Adele Nadeau added 11 points.

Madeline Foster scored 19 points and Emily Strachan had 10 points for Lewiston.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 59, WAYNFLETE 16: Jordan Grant scored 26 points and the Patriots raced out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter en route to a win over the Flyers (0-9) in Portland.

FREEPORT 45, MT. ARARAT 43: Caroline Smith scored 23 points for the Falcons (8-2), who held off a second-half comeback by the Eagles (5-6) at Topsham.

Theresa Breed had 19 points and nine rebounds for Mt. Ararat, which nearly overcame a 27-15 halftime deficit.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 42, POLAND 35: Shani Plante scored 19 points to power the Seagulls (7-2) past the Knights (2-9) in Poland.

Sophie Vallee led Poland with 10 points.

LAWRENCE 69, MEDOMAK VALLEY 51: Sarah Poli scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Bulldogs (6-3) rolled to a victory over the Panthers (7-3) in Waldoboro.

Sadie Cohen had 15 points and Abby Lash scored 14 for Medomak.

EDWARD LITTLE 44, THORNTON ACADEMY 29: Grace Fontaine scored 13 points and the Red Eddies (6-4) allowed only eight points in the first half as they defeated the Golden Trojans (2-9) in Auburn.

HOCKEY

CHEVERUS 7, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Abby Lamontagne capped a four-goal game with her 100th career goal as Cheverus/Kennebunk (12-2) defeated Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (5-6) at Troubh Ice Arena.

FALMOUTH 3, YORK 2: Kayla Sarazin, Eliza Chace and Reade Carmichael scored for the Yachtsmen (7-3-2) in a win over York/Traip/Marshwood (6-7-1) at Family Ice Center.

Sophia Blier recorded two assists.

Sophia Santamaria and Meagan Wentworth each had a goal and assist for York.

LEWISTON 8, BRUNSWICK 0: Gemma Landry scored all three of her goals in the second period and Sara Robert had four assists as the Blue Devils (12-0) rolled past the Dragons (1-11-1) at Watson Arena in Brunswick.

