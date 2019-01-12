NEW YORK — Mats Zuccarello scored late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Saturday for their first victory at Barclays Center.

Zuccarello redirected the winner with his skate from in front of the net for his fifth goal of the season. Filip Chytil also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves to help the Rangers win in Brooklyn for the first time since the Islanders began playing home games there in 2015.

The Islanders had been 13-2-0 in the teams’ previous 15 meetings overall, and 7-0 against the Rangers at the Barclays Center.

The game completed a home-and-home series that began Thursday night with the Islanders’ 4-3 victory at Madison Square Garden. It also marked the final meeting between the rivals this season, with each team winning two games.

Anthon Beauvillier scored for the Islanders. He broke a scoreless tie at 8:40 of the second period, when he took a pass from Josh Bailey near the side of the net, quickly spun around and slid the puck past Georgiev.

Chytil evened it at 14:09 after an Islanders turnover in the neutral zone. The goal was Chytil’s seventh of the season and came just after the Islanders killed a five-on-three power play.

DEVILS 3, FLYERS 2: Rookie Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves in his return from an injury, helping New Jersey beat visiting Philadelphia.

Damon Severson, Nico Hischier and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey. The Devils won for the second time in six games and handed the Flyers their ninth loss in 10 games.

Blackwood, 22, is 4-2 in seven starts and two relief appearances since he was called up from Binghamton after Cory Schneider went on injured reserve. He has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his nine appearances, including one where he had to leave after one period because of a lower-body injury.

James Van Riemsdyk and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia.

LIGHTNING 5, SABRES 3: Steven Stamkos broke a tie with 5:16 remaining in NHL-leading Tampa Bay’s victory at Buffalo.

Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Ryan Callahan also scored, and Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots for the Lightning, who have won 18 of their last 20.

Sam Reinhart, Tage Thompson and Marco Scandella scored for Buffalo.

BLUE JACKETS 2, CAPITALS 1: Cam Atkinson scored his 25th goal of the season, Artemi Panarin connected in overtime and Columbus won at Washington after the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals lost All-Star goaltender Braden Holtby to an eye injury.

Holtby took a stick to the left eye from Atkinson through his mask in the second period.

CANADIENS 3, AVALANCHE 0: Carey Price stopped 28 shots for his third shutout of the season and 43rd overall as Montreal won at home.

Brett Kulak, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordie Benn scored in the third period.

