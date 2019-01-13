Two Jan. 6 articles – “A cursive renaissance” (Page A1) and “Mover and Shaker” (Page E1) – shared a theme: the disappearance of manual dexterity skills from public education.
Readers may want to know that there is an educational model that has never lost sight of the importance of those skills: The Waldorf curriculum includes both, as well as other traditional disciplines that have fallen by the wayside. It has long been the hope of Waldorf school parents and teachers that these fundamentals, which never should have been lost in the first place, would find their way back into the public school curriculum.
Gina Sawin
New Gloucester
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: 'The Song for the Unsung,' by Wesley McNair
-
Green Plate Special
Recipe: Double Garlic, Anchovy and Chickpea Pasta
-
News
Democrats looking to finally tackle climate impacts to Gulf of Maine
-
Varsity Maine
Girls' soccer players – not football players – at greatest risk for concussions
-
Sports
Certified trainers keep athletes safe from injury. So why do so few Maine schools have them?