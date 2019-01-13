Two Jan. 6 articles – “A cursive renaissance” (Page A1) and “Mover and Shaker” (Page E1) – shared a theme: the disappearance of manual dexterity skills from public education.

Readers may want to know that there is an educational model that has never lost sight of the importance of those skills: The Waldorf curriculum includes both, as well as other traditional disciplines that have fallen by the wayside. It has long been the hope of Waldorf school parents and teachers that these fundamentals, which never should have been lost in the first place, would find their way back into the public school curriculum.

Gina Sawin

New Gloucester

