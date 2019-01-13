WASHINGTON — Serge Ibaka hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the second overtime Sunday and the Toronto Raptors survived to earn their fifth straight win, 140-138 over the Washington Wizards.

The Raptors blew a 23-point lead but outlasted the Wizards, who never led until early in the second overtime.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, top, competes for the ball with Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of Toronto's double-overtime win Sunday. Associated Press/Nick Wass

Toronto, which was led by Kawhi Leonard’s 41 points and 11 rebounds, led 51-28 with four minutes to play in the second quarter and 96-79 with 57 seconds to play in the third.

Bradley Beal had his second triple-double of the season, collecting season highs of 43 points and 15 rebounds with 10 assists. His 3-pointer with 20.4 seconds left in regulation made it 124-124 to force overtime. His jumper with 6.8 seconds to play in the first overtime made it 131-131.

76ERS 108, KNICKS 105: Ben Simmons fell an assist short of a triple-double with 20 points and 22 rebounds, Joel Embiid scored 26 points and Philadelphia escaped at New York.

Emmanuel Mudiay of New York missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

BUCKS 133, HAWKS 114: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Eric Bledsoe added 24 points and 10 assists, and Milwaukee won at Atlanta.

Khris Middleton finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Bucks improve to 30-12, second-best in the NBA. Coming off a loss at Washington that Antetokounmpo missed with injuries, Milwaukee is 12-0 following a defeat and remained the league’s only team not to drop consecutive games.

MAGIC 116, ROCKETS 109: Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each scored 22 points, Evan Fournier had 17 and Orlando rallied at home.

James Harden of Houston scored 38 points to push his run of 30-point games to 16, but at a high price. He was just 1 of 17 on 3-pointers. He had 12 assists and nine rebounds.

WARRIORS 119, MAVERICKS 114: Stephen Curry scored 48 points, making 11 3-pointers, and Golden State won at Dallas.

Kevin Durant added 28 points for the Warriors, and Klay Thompson had nine of his 16 in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

NUGGETS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 113: Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 40 points, Jamal Murray fought through a bloody lip to add 24 and Denver won at home.

NOTES

GRIZZLIES: Forward Kyle Anderson is expected to miss at least 2 to 4 weeks because of a sprained left ankle.

Share

< Previous

Next >