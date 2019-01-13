WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Bryan Little scored at 4:49 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over Anaheim on Sunday night, extending the Ducks’ losing streak to a franchise-record 11 games.

Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine and Ben Chiarot also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves to help the Jets get their four straight home win.

Brian Gibbons, Rickard Rakell and Andrew Cogliano scored for the Ducks, who are 0-7-4 during their skid.

ISLANDERS 5, LIGHTNING 1: Casey Cizikas and Cal Clutterbuck each had a goal and an assist, Thomas Greiss stopped 38 shots, and New York won at home against league-leading Tampa Bay.

Ryan McDonagh had a goal for Tampa Bay, which was 18-1-1 in its previous 20 games.

BLUE JACKETS 7, RANGERS 5: Nick Foligno scored twice, Sergei Bobrovsky returned from a team suspension and stopped 22 shots and Columbus won at home.

Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist for Columbus.

HURRICANES 6, PREDATORS 3: Sebastian Aho had three goals and an assist to lead Carolina past Nashville.

Justin Williams, Saku Maenalanen and Lucas Wallmark also scored for Carolina, which earned its fifth consecutive victory at home. Micheal Ferland had two assists and was involved in a first-period fight that helped jump-start the Hurricanes.

CANUCKS 5, PANTHERS 1: Loui Eriksson had a goal and two assists as Vancouver dealt visiting Florida its sixth straight loss.

Share

< Previous

Next >