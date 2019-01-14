About 180,000 Mainers who use food stamps will get their February benefits on Jan. 17, Gov. Janet Mills announced on Monday, to prevent possible benefit cutoffs caused by the partial federal government shutdown.

“The ongoing federal shutdown puts critical services, including nutrition assistance for Maine children and families, at risk,” Mills said in a written statement. “If the shutdown continues past February, 180,000 Maine families, including thousands of children, seniors, and veterans, could be affected over the coming months. I will continue to monitor the effects of this shutdown and marshal Maine’s resources wherever possible to protect our families, but I urge the federal government to end this shutdown immediately before it permanently harms our state.”

Jeanne Lambrew, acting Maine health and human services commissioner, said that families should plan their budgets knowing they are getting their food stamp – the official name is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – benefit early.

“The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will ensure every SNAP participant receives their February benefits, just earlier than usual. Families should be mindful of this when they are planning their shopping for the month, and budget accordingly,” Lambrew said in a news release. “While the Department will continue to monitor this situation, we urge the federal government to end this shutdown and fund these critical services.”

