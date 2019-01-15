LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas home of legendary Chicago mob enforcer Tony “The Ant” Spilotro is for sale.
Spilotro, who was portrayed by Joe Pesci in the 1995 film “Casino,” and his wife, Nancy, were the original owners of the ranch-style home east of the Las Vegas Strip. Built in 1974, it is considered modest today, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. It’s offered for $419,900.
The Mob Museum in Las Vegas says Spilotro was assigned to protect illegal casino profits.
Spilotro and his brother, Michael Spilotro, were killed in 1986, and their bodies found in an Indiana cornfield.
