A crash has closed Route 1 in Biddeford near the Arundel town line.
A Biddeford public safety dispatcher said the accident took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police have closed the road in both directions and are advising motorists to avoid the area.
This story will be updated.
Dennis Hoey
