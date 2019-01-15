A crash has closed Route 1 in Biddeford near the Arundel town line.

A Biddeford public safety dispatcher said the accident took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police have closed the road in both directions and are advising motorists to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: