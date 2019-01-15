My wife and I are rural Maine voters who are not getting our news from either Fox or MSNBC.

We have a daughter and son-in-law who are federal employees affected by the shutdown and who have nothing to do with border security. Their work and their paychecks are being needlessly held hostage by the president.

Where are our Republican leaders, most of whom, unlike Donald Trump, have not promised supporters that they would build a wall? Why are they not reopening the federal government and initiating a bipartisan examination of border security?

Some Republicans, including Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, have taken that rational position and are speaking out to the public and their peers. Where are the others, including our own Sen. Susan Collins?

Paul Campbell

Bailey Island

