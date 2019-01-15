Maine State Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside her Penobscot County home Monday morning.

Police said Tuesday that an autopsy on the body of 35-year-old Kary Dill of Clifton began Monday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. State police responded to a 911 call at her home at 311 Airline Road Monday.

Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Dill’s death. He did not release any additional details.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: