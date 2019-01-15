SOUTH BERWICK — Marshwood went on a 17-0 run in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead, then held off a Bonny Eagle rally in the fourth for a 68-67 SMAA girls’ basketball win on Tuesday night.

Natalie Herbold had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hawks (9-3). Celine Lawrence contributed eight points, five assists and 10 rebounds.

Mackenzie Emery scored 26 points for Bonny Eagle (6-5). Samantha Averill added 19.

OXFORD HILLS 59, GORHAM 47: Julia Colby scored 17 points as the Vikings (10-2) beat the Rams (7-4) in Gorham.

Mackenzie Holmes led Gorham with 25 points.

Cassidy Dumont hit three 3-pointers and had 13 points for Oxford Hills.

PORTLAND 60, LEWISTON 42: Four players scored in double digits as the Bulldogs (6-6) beat the Blue Devils (3-8).

Amanda Kabantu led Portland with 16 points. Gemima Motema had 15 points and Davina Kabantu added 13 and Jill Joyce 10.

Emily Strachan led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

SCARBOROUGH 58, BIDDEFORD 37: The Red Storm (11-1) used a 20-2 run in the second quarter after trailing 13-8 to roll past the Tigers (3-8) in Biddeford.

Kayla Conley scored 15 points and Bella Dickinson added 13 for Scarborough, which led 28-15 at halftime. Grace Martin had 24 points for Biddeford.

FREEPORT 33, CAPE ELIZABETH 30: Caroline Smith and Rachel Wall each scored 10 points to lead the Falcons (9-2) over the Capers (5-6) in Cape Elizabeth.

Brooke Harvey led Cape Elizabeth with 15 points.

NOBLE 60, ST. DOMINIC 41: Amy Fleming had 19 points and eight rebounds and Olivia Howard added 16 points for the Knights (6-5), who opened the game with a 19-2 run and beat the Saints (6-3) in South Berwick.

Raegan Kelly had 10 points and eight rebounds for Noble, which led 32-9 at halftime.

MASSABESIC 55, KENNEBUNK 41: Marissa Holt scored 19 points and the Mustangs (3-8) defeated the Rams (8-3) in Waterboro.

Massabesic raced out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter. Kennebunk cut the lead to 28-25 at the half, before Massabesic pulled away again with an 18-8 run to start the second half.

McKenzy Ouellette added 16 points for Massabesic.

Emily Archibald and Samantha Creech each scored 11 points for Kennebunk.

THORNTON ACADEMY 36, FALMOUTH 31: Katrin Dumont hit a 3-pointer early in overtime to give the Trojans (3-9) the lead and they held on to beat the Yachtsmen (1-11) in Saco.

Olivia Rogers scored for Falmouth with less than a minute left in regulation to tie the game at 30 and force overtime.

Grace Mears scored 13 points for Thornton.

Chelsea Gravier scored 12 points for Falmouth.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 53, LAKE REGION 21: The Patriots (10-1) closed the game on a 23-0 run to get past the Lakers (4-7) in Naples.

Jordan Grant scored six of her 12 points in the second quarter for the Patriots, and Eliza Hotham added 10 points.

Shauna Hancock scored 15 points for Lake Region.

EDWARD LITTLE 41, DEERING 23: Hannah Chaput scored a game-high 16 points and Grace Fontaine had six of her eight points during an opening 15-2 run for the Eddies (7-4) as they rolled past the Rams (1-8) in Portland.

Elizabeth Drelich scored six points to pace Deering.

BANGOR 41, WINDHAM 37: Maggie Cowperthwaite scored 14 points and the Rams (6-5) beat the Eagles (7-4) in Windham.

Alanna Joyce scored 10 points for Windham.

WINSLOW 54, OCEANSIDE 30: Silver Clukey scored 24 points – with 18 coming on 3-pointers – as the Black Raiders (8-3) beat the Mariners (3-8).

Raechel Joyce scored 15 points for Oceanside.

BRUNSWICK 43, LAWRENCE 29: Rosalie White scored 13 points to lead the Dragons (10-1) past the Bulldogs (6-4).

WELLS 60, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 35: Grace Ramsdell and Mallory Aromando each scored 13 points and the Warriors (6-3) used a 21-6 advantage in the second quarter to get past the Raiders (2-10) in Fryeburg.

Franny Ramsdell added 11 for Wells, which led 32-18 at halftime. Sierra Lyman scored nine points for Fryeburg.

VOLLEYBALL

Falmouth High sophomore Annika Hester, who led the Yachtsmen to the 2018 Class A championship, was named Tuesday as Maine Gatorade Player of the Year in volleyball. Hester, who also was the Maine Sunday Telegram’s Player of the Year in volleyball, recorded 312 kills, 58 service aces and 15 blocks.

