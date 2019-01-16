Coming off a loss Saturday at Gray-New Gloucester and having already lost to Yarmouth earlier this season, Waynflete’s boys’ basketball team knew that a victory was paramount Wednesday evening when it hosted Yarmouth.

The Flyers responded, doing what they so often do, riding a strong team-wide effort to a 55-47 victory.

Dominick Campbell was dominant inside and paced a balanced attack with 11 points and seven rebounds, as Waynflete forced 21 Yarmouth turnovers and improved to 8-2.

“This game was very important and the kids recognized the importance of it,” said Flyers Coach Rich Henry. “We’ve talked about how important January is and how it’s a blur. From a psychological and pride standpoint, we want to finish as high as we can (in the Class C South Heal point standings).”

The first quarter was one of runs as Waynflete went up 7-2 before Yarmouth rattled off eight straight points. But the Flyers closed the quarter on a 10-0 surge for a 17-10 lead. Campbell had eight points and a pair of offensive rebounds in the first eight minutes.

“It’s all about our mindset, coming out strong,” said Campbell. “We rebounded and moved the ball better tonight.”

Layups by Jared Johnson and Diraige Dahia and a free throw from Johnson extended Waynflete’s run to 15-0, but the Clippers ended a nearly seven-minute drought and eventually drew back within 23-17 on a jumper from Noah Eckersley-Ray.

The Flyers finished the half strong, with an Askar Houssein 3-pointer and a pair of Johnson layups helping them stretch the lead to 32-20.

“We let down on both ends of the court,” said Yarmouth Coach Jonas Allen. “For us, everything starts with defense. We’re not a great shooting team. If we let up on the defensive end, things get away from us really quick. I didn’t recognize my team for much of the first half.”

Waynflete still led by 12 midway through the third quarter after a Johnson layup, but Yarmouth crept back within six, as Will Cox and Aidan Hickey made 3-pointers. A late tip-in from Campbell gave the Flyers a 39-31 advantage heading into the fourth.

A Cox layup cut Yarmouth’s deficit to 41-35 with 5:08 to go, but Waynflete got seven of the next nine points. A putback from Musaid Mohammed made it 48-37.

Yarmouth made one final push, drawing within 51-46 on a hook shot from Eckersley-Ray with 1:23 on the clock, but Mohammed and Solomon Levy made layups and the Flyers held on.

Johnson and Mohammed finished with nine points apiece and Finn Scott eight for Waynflete.

“Our balance is good for us and it speaks to the contributions we’ve been getting,” Henry said.

The Clippers (4-8) were paced by Cox, who had a solid game off the bench, scoring 13 points.

“Will was amazing,” Allen said. “He’s getting better every day. He’s a stabilizing force. He’s fundamentally sound. He’s got an incredibly bright future in this program.”

Torres added nine points. Haywood and Hickey each had eight.

