L.L. Bean gave away $4 million last year, including $2.8 million through its new Outdoor Access Fund.

Bean said major contributions went to the National Park Foundation and the Trust for Public Land in supporting public access to the outdoors.

“L.L. Bean is committed to supporting public access to the outdoors, not just because that is our business, but because that its who we are,” said Stephen Smith, Bean’s president and chief executive officer, in a news release. “Enjoyment of the natural world is our core value.”

The company said Wednesday that the $4 million it gave in 2018 represented grants, products and sponsorships announced during the year.

The National Park Foundation helps maintain and restore national parks and also runs programs to introduce children to the parks. Bean gave $500,000 to the organization last year and has pledged $3 million over three years. The Trust for Public Lands Foundation works with communities to raise money for purchasing and preserving land for the public and helps renovate parks, playgrounds, trails and gardens. Bean gave the foundation $500,000 last year and has pledged to donate another $500,000 over the next two years.

The separate L.L.Bean Community Fund pledged more than $1.2 million last year. That money primarily goes to health, human services, educational and arts organizations in Maine.

Bean said it has given $30 million to nonprofit organizations over the past decade.

