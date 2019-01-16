Today I learned (“Mortgage industry gets relief from the shutdown,” Jan. 12, Page A7) that the $1.3 trillion mortgage industry (2,300 mortgage companies, brokers, commercial banks and other financial institutions) is more “essential” than 800,000 federal employees, including Transportation Security Administration agents and air-traffic controllers (“TSA begins closing handful of checkpoints,” Jan. 12, Page A7).
But wait … I thought that our president said he would “drain the swamp” and never forget us middle-class folks. Thank goodness that even if your flight crashes or blows up, you will get your mortgage on time.
Walter Novey
Scarborough
